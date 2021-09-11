HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $125.76 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.