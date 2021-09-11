HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Resideo Technologies worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

