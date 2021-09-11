HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,091,000 after buying an additional 57,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.17. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $115.87 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

