HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.59 Million Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,119 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYE. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 100,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $25.98 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $30.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

