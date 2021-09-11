HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

NTLA opened at $160.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.17.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $3,431,332.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,247,793.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,004,058 shares of company stock valued at $132,086,428 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

