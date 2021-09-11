HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the second quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter valued at about $6,364,000.

Get Scion Tech Growth I alerts:

Shares of SCOA stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

In related news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $31,744.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Scion Tech Growth I Profile

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA).

Receive News & Ratings for Scion Tech Growth I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scion Tech Growth I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.