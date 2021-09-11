HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $88.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.34. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.