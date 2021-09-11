HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.84 Million Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,292 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.99% of Corner Growth Acquisition worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $196,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

