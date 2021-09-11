HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,654 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.08% of Leo Holdings Corp. II worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

