HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.09 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 277,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,697,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $205.10 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $148.59 and a twelve month high of $208.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.41 and its 200 day moving average is $192.30.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

