HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5 Million Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,177 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ING Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

PHG stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.59.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

