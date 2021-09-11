HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,289 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.97 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.