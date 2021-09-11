HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $4.56 Million in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Global Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXG. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,243,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,396,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 385,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,534,000 after purchasing an additional 207,126 shares during the period. Finally, EQ LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,054,000.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.16. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $51.18 and a 12-month high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

