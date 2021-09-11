HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,984 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 128.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $251,000.

PBW opened at $79.75 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $138.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.00.

