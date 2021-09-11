HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSW opened at $176.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12 month low of $113.56 and a 12 month high of $182.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.82.

