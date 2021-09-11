HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Whiting Petroleum worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 34,216 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 754,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after buying an additional 24,680 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $4,821,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLL opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.11. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

