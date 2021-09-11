HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,909 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of The Manitowoc worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth about $26,092,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after buying an additional 566,985 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after buying an additional 546,146 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 411,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 281,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

The Manitowoc stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.31 million, a PE ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.44.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

