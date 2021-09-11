HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $4.69 Million Investment in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 478,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.39% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

ACTD opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.32.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.