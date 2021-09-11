HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

MRVL stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of -127.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,150 shares of company stock worth $3,917,325 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

