HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,047 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 75.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,148,000 after purchasing an additional 33,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after purchasing an additional 73,806 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

Shares of TT stock opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $115.87 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.46 and a 200-day moving average of $181.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.