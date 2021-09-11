HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 15,972 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,349 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,591,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,340,000 after buying an additional 371,412 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,992,000 after buying an additional 135,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after buying an additional 1,550,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

NYSE CLF opened at $23.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.21. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

