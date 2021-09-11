HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 26,119 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,119 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter.

IYE stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

