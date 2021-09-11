HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $78.83 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $51.18 and a one year high of $81.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average is $77.16.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

