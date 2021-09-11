HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,584 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,042 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of HP by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,577 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in HP by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $348,654,000 after acquiring an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in HP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,684,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $244,024,000 after acquiring an additional 659,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in HP by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,290,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $220,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,795 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Cowen upped their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

