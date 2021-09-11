HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

ROP opened at $473.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.