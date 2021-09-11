HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,984 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 86.6% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBW opened at $79.75 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $138.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.00.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.