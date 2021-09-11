HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 6,332 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA stock opened at $160.67 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.34 and a 200 day moving average of $102.17.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $15,018,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at $494,062.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $627,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,004,058 shares of company stock valued at $132,086,428. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.