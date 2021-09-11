HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 728 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.69% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $176.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $113.56 and a 52 week high of $182.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.84 and its 200-day moving average is $165.82.

