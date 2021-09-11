HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,925,000 after acquiring an additional 957,452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 133.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 374,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 1,706.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 370,932 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

UGI stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

