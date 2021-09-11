Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRC shares. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 660,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $72,986,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,076,000 after buying an additional 24,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $150.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.60. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.60. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

