Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,347 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Hillenbrand worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,803,000 after purchasing an additional 411,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after buying an additional 339,399 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,270,000 after buying an additional 39,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,663,000 after buying an additional 99,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HI stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

