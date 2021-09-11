Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Hilltop worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 102.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,719 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,021,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 262,735 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 43.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 950,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,429,000 after purchasing an additional 288,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 77.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,029,000 after purchasing an additional 357,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

