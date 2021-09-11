Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,001

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 916 ($11.97) to GBX 1,001 ($13.08) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HSX. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,101 ($14.38).

HSX traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) on Friday, hitting GBX 921.80 ($12.04). 267,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,767. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 905.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 863.69. The firm has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.75. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a one year high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,651 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

