Hoge Finance (HOGE) Market Cap Reaches $41.07 Million

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hoge Finance has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $41.07 million and approximately $307,516.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00059316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00162475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00042957 BTC.

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

Hoge Finance is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 405,336,464,996 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

