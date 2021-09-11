Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMPT. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Shares of Home Point Capital stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $560.76 million and a PE ratio of 0.83. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Home Point Capital by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 619,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Point Capital by 449.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 118,093 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 598,892 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Home Point Capital by 47.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 247,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.