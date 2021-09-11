Honest Price Reaches $0.0224 on Top Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $95,669.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00069690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00129563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00183156 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45,516.44 or 1.00132683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.24 or 0.07130488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.87 or 0.00868684 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

