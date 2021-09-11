Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Lifted by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.65 and its 200-day moving average is $223.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.