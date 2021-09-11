Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $222.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,573. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

