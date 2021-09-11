HOQU Trading Down 15.9% This Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $615,797.33 and approximately $1.64 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00059320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00160790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00043377 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HQX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

