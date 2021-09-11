Hord Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Hord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $11.21 million and approximately $878,628.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hord has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00068176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00129444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.00182253 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,790.81 or 1.00442879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.36 or 0.07138494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.43 or 0.00869586 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.