Horizen (ZEN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $47.20 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Horizen has a market cap of $927.83 million and $47.20 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $80.61 or 0.00178716 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00285464 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00146509 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003307 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000761 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,509,688 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

