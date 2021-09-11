Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last Week

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $8.14 million and $419,582.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00070429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00127988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00181365 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,209.89 or 0.99886484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.05 or 0.07116580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.57 or 0.00929208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002973 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.