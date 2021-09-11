Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,996 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter.

HST opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HST. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

