HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,584 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.