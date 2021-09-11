Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.940-$2.000 EPS.

HPP stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. 843,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.39.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

