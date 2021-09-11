Humaniq (HMQ) Reaches Market Cap of $1.53 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $6,574.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

