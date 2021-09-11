HUNT Trading 81.4% Higher This Week (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $90.24 million and approximately $63.87 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 81.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

