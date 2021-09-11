Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stake Boosted by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Huntsman worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Huntsman by 90.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after acquiring an additional 856,885 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after acquiring an additional 670,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 815.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 745,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after acquiring an additional 664,117 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUN. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.93.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.