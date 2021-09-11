Huobi BTC Price Hits $45,636.07 on Top Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.82 billion and $7.86 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for $45,636.07 or 1.00236760 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00066881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00133165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00182734 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,434.45 or 0.99793905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.95 or 0.07122935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.64 or 0.00853633 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

