Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post sales of $230.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.10 million and the lowest is $229.53 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $205.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $894.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $890.18 million to $897.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $967.66 million, with estimates ranging from $960.40 million to $973.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $230.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.38 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,162 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 640,341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,015,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,931,000 after acquiring an additional 54,885 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,761,000 after acquiring an additional 90,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $49.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.94. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

